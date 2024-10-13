Philippines: Discussions on Durian Export to New Zealand

October 12, 2024_ The Philippines and New Zealand are in talks to export durians, a popular tropical fruit, to the ocean economy. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the two countries' agriculture ministries are already in contact to make this project a reality. During a bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, the willingness to exchange other fresh produce such as onions and pineapples also emerged. The two nations recently upgraded their relationship to a full partnership, aiming to finalize a plan by 2026, the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The news was reported by United News. The Philippines, an archipelago in Southeast Asia, is known for its rich biodiversity and agricultural production, while New Zealand is famous for its advanced agriculture and international markets.