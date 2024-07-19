Philippines: Doctors ask Marcos to return unused PhilHealth funds

July 18, 2024_ More than 35 medical groups urged President Marcos to return the full amount of unused funds of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to meet the healthcare needs of the indigent. The groups said Marcos should immediately issue a directive to return the P89.9 billion in unused funds to PhilHealth. The Philippine Medical Association suggested that Marcos should take steps to immediately improve health benefits and, if necessary, form an independent agency to do so. In April, the Department of Finance (DOF) issued a circular requiring government-controlled companies to pay their excess funds into national coffers. The Philippine Star reports that doctors are worried about the impact of the transfer of funds, intended for health services for poor PhilHealth members. The law stipulates that PhilHealth's excess funds should be used to increase program benefits and reduce member contributions.