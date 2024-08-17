Philippines: Drug trafficking charges implicate Duterte family

August 16, 2024_ Former customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban has accused Vice President Sara Duterte’s husband, Manases Carpio, and her brother, Paolo Duterte, of being involved in the trafficking of P11 billion worth of shabu, an illegal drug, discovered in 2018. Guban made the disclosure during a House of Representatives hearing investigating alleged links between offshore gaming operators, drug trafficking and extrajudicial killings linked to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs. Currently in prison, Guban said he was introduced to the smuggling operation by a Davao city councilor. The allegations have sparked heated political debate and calls for further investigation, The Philippine Star reported. The situation highlights the complex interactions between politics and crime in the Philippines, a growing concern for society.