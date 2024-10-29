Philippines: Duterte Admits Organizing Death Command Against Criminals

October 28, 2024_ Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has revealed that he organized a death squad during his presidency, claiming it was made up of “gangsters” and not police officers. During a Senate hearing, Duterte took “full moral and legal responsibility” for killings in his controversial war on drugs. He said thousands of criminals were killed while he was mayor, justifying his actions as necessary to protect innocent citizens. Duterte denied allegations that he incentivized police to kill drug suspects, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. The 79-year-old former president defended his anti-drug policies, saying he would not apologize for his actions.