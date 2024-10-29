Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Duterte Admits Organizing Death Command Against Criminals

October 28, 2024_ Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has revealed that he organized a death squad during his presidency, claiming it was...

Philippines: Duterte Admits Organizing Death Command Against Criminals
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has revealed that he organized a death squad during his presidency, claiming it was made up of “gangsters” and not police officers. During a Senate hearing, Duterte took “full moral and legal responsibility” for killings in his controversial war on drugs. He said thousands of criminals were killed while he was mayor, justifying his actions as necessary to protect innocent citizens. Duterte denied allegations that he incentivized police to kill drug suspects, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. The 79-year-old former president defended his anti-drug policies, saying he would not apologize for his actions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
istidina his elio He
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza