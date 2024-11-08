Philippines: Duterte congratulates Trump on his victory in US elections

November 7, 2024_ Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as US president. Duterte expressed hope that Trump's new term will bring optimism and strength to the American people in difficult times. The president-elect, who has already had friendly relations with Duterte, is seen as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the United States and the Philippines. Speaker of the House of Representatives Martin Romualdez also stressed the importance of this victory in deepening bilateral relations, especially in the economic sector. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. The Philippines considers the United States as its oldest ally and appreciates American support in the fight against extremism.