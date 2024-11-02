Philippines: Duterte Indicted for Drug War Killings

November 01, 2024_ Two members of the quadripartite committee of the Philippine House of Representatives have urged the Department of Justice to file criminal charges against former President Rodrigo Duterte, based on the findings of their investigation into drug war-related killings. Representatives Bienvenido Abante and Dan Fernandez said the committee’s findings can serve as a basis for the charges. Abante stressed the importance of bringing justice to the thousands of Filipinos killed during Duterte’s controversial tenure, which saw an estimated 6,000 to 20,000 deaths. The Philippine Star reported. The quadripartite committee is made up of four committees that investigate links between the drug war, extrajudicial killings and corruption, highlighting the gravity of the situation in the Philippines.