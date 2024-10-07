Philippines: Duterte Offers to Face Quad Comm Inquiry

October 6, 2024_ Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared his willingness to participate in the Quad Committee investigation into alleged extrajudicial killings during his term. Speaking at a press conference in Davao City, Duterte said he has no conflict with current President Ferdinand Marcos, but expressed his intention to take an opposition role to ensure things are done properly. He also stressed the need to balance financial assistance to the poor with funds for infrastructure projects. The source of this news is Manila Standard. Duterte also threatened to reveal an alleged compromising video against former Senator Leila De Lima, a critic of his administration, who was detained on drug charges deemed baseless.