October 22, 2024_ Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has confirmed his participation in the first Senate hearing on extrajudicial killings (EJK) scheduled for Monday, after skipping a hearing in the House of Representatives. Senator Ronald dela Rosa said Duterte is ready to testify, noting that it will be the first time he will address issues related to his administration. Senate President Francis Escudero expressed hope that the hearing will be conducted in a respectful and conflict-free environment. The source of this information is the Watchmen Daily Journal. The October 28 hearing will also feature other witnesses, including former police officers and family members of victims of the war on drugs.