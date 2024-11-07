Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Philippines: Duterte refuses to testify before drug war inquiry committee
07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
November 7, 2024_ Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has announced that he will not attend the hearing of the drug war inquiry committee, citing doubts about the panel's integrity and independence. In a statement read by his lawyer, Duterte called the inquiry a "political game" aimed at incriminating him for crimes he did not commit. He also noted that he had already given his statements during a Senate inquiry on October 28. The committee's chairman, Robert Ace Barbers, has previously denied that the inquiry was politically motivated, saying that their goal is the truth. The news was reported by The Manila Times. Duterte, known for his controversial anti-drug campaign, faced allegations of extrajudicial killings during his time in office.

