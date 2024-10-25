Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
Philippines: Duterte's Drug War Confirms Existence of Reward System

October 24, 2024_ Members of the House Quad Committee of the Philippines have confirmed the existence of a reward system linked to the war on drugs...

Philippines: Duterte's Drug War Confirms Existence of Reward System
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 24, 2024_ Members of the House Quad Committee of the Philippines have confirmed the existence of a reward system linked to the war on drugs during the Duterte administration, which led to thousands of extrajudicial killings. During a press conference, representatives stressed that the testimonies of Edilberto Leonardo and Royina Garma clearly demonstrate that police officers received rewards for killing suspected drug traffickers. The rewards ranged from 20,000 to 1 million pesos, depending on the target. The source of this news is United News. Leonardo's statements will be used as the basis for the committee's report and could influence the preliminary investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into human rights violations related to the anti-drug campaign.

