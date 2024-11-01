Philippines: Duterte's foul language criticized during Senate hearing

October 31, 2024_ House Quad Committee leaders criticized the Senate subcommittee for allowing former President Rodrigo Duterte to use foul language during a hearing on his war on drugs. Representatives stressed that legislative records should be free of inappropriate language, with Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez calling the incident embarrassing. Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante also condemned Duterte's words, saying the context of his remarks was even more troubling. The source of this information is United News. The hearing sparked a wide debate on decency in legislative procedures, with the Senate reiterating that slurs should not be part of official discussions.