Philippines: Duterte's Statements Under Oath Could Be Used Against Him

October 29, 2024_ Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s remarks during a Senate hearing on his controversial drug war were made under oath and could be used against him in legal proceedings. Senate President Francis Escudero said families of victims of extrajudicial killings can now file criminal complaints based on his statements. Escudero stressed that Duterte’s words cannot be dismissed as a joke, and urged lawyers to assess the situation. Lawmakers and families of victims are also hoping for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to intervene to seek justice. The news was reported by Manila Standard. Duterte’s statements were in response to his admission of responsibility for the drug war, which has led to thousands of deaths in the Philippines.