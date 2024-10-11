Philippines: Education Budget Increase in National Plan 2025

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
October 10, 2024_ The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) of the Philippines has earmarked a budget of nearly P1 trillion, or 15.4 percent, for the education sector in the national budget plan for fiscal year 2025. Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said that education remains a top priority for the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The proposed budget for the education sector amounts to P977.6 billion, higher than the P968.9 billion allocated in 2024. This funding will support key programs such as the MATATAG Agenda for Basic Education and the School Feeding Program. This was reported by United News. The budget also includes initiatives to ensure access to quality education through education assistance programs and grants.

