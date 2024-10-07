Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Election Commission Expects High Gen Z Turnout in 2025 Elections

October 6, 2024_ The Commission on Elections of the Philippines (Comelec) expects over 20 million Generation Z youth to participate in the May 2025...

07 ottobre 2024
October 6, 2024_ The Commission on Elections of the Philippines (Comelec) expects over 20 million Generation Z youth to participate in the May 2025 national and local elections. According to Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia, the total number of Generation Z voters is estimated to reach 24 million, including those between the ages of 15 and 17. Garcia stressed the importance of the youth vote, noting that Generation Z includes individuals born between 1997 and 2012. The midterm elections will see a total of about 65 million voters, according to Watchmen Daily Journal. The 2025 elections are a crucial time for youth involvement in Philippine politics.

