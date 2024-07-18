Philippines: Election Commission president rejects corruption charges

July 17, 2024_ Philippine Election Commission Chairman George Garcia said he will not resign despite corruption allegations surrounding the purchase of new voting machines for the May 2025 midterm elections. Garcia called the allegations false and unfounded, attributing them to a disinformation campaign on social media. All members of the Election Commission expressed their support for Garcia, saying that the charges are not only against him, but against the entire institution. Garcia announced that he awaits the results of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) investigation and intends to take legal action against those responsible for the allegations. The Philippine Star reports it. The technology company Miru System, involved in the allegations, condemned the claims as unfounded and expressed its willingness to cooperate with the authorities to clarify the situation.