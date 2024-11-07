Philippines: Employment Increases Among Women, Older and Young Workers

November 6, 2024_ According to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the number of employed Filipinos increased by 2.21 million to 49.87 million in September 2024. This increase was mainly driven by the entry of women, seniors, and youth into the labor market, with 1.34 million new female workers and 391,000 seniors more than the previous year. Economist Maria Ella Oplas noted that this reflects the need to supplement family income, while the number of underemployed workers increased to 5.94 million. The news was reported by BusinessMirror, highlighting the challenges and opportunities in the Philippine labor market. The government is working on plans to improve the quality of employment and address inequalities in the labor market.