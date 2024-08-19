Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Philippines: Energy Transition Agreement in Batangas

August 18, 2024_ ACEN, GenZero and Keppel Ltd. have signed an agreement to explore the use of transition credits to accelerate the closure of South...

Philippines: Energy Transition Agreement in Batangas
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ ACEN, GenZero and Keppel Ltd. have signed an agreement to explore the use of transition credits to accelerate the closure of South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp.’s (SLTEC) coal-fired power plant in Batangas and replace it with a clean energy facility. The project involves a development study to generate and sell transition credits, with the goal of decommissioning the 246-megawatt plant by 2030. After the early closure, the plant will be replaced by an integrated renewable energy and storage system, including a solar plant and batteries. The initiative is supported by the Rockefeller Foundation and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and could be one of the first coal-fired power plants in the world to generate transition credits, The Philippine Star reported. This project is crucial to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and reducing carbon emissions in the region.

