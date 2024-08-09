Philippines: Entry of 'other sugars' threatens local sugar industry

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
August 08, 2024_ The Philippines’ Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) is investigating the entry of a high volume of products labeled as “other...

09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 08, 2024_ The Philippines’ Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) is investigating the entry of a high volume of products labeled as “other sugars,” which is estimated to be negatively impacting domestic sugar demand. Over the past decade, an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 metric tons of these products have entered the country without proper regulation. SRA Director Pablo Luis Azcona said the agency will require an import permit to monitor the actual volume of these products. The situation has also been raised by a group of sugar producers, who are concerned about the impact of these untaxed sugars on the local industry, as reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. The SRA intends to take action to protect the sugar industry, which is central to the Philippines’ agricultural economy.

