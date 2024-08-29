Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Expert warns that some areas of Manila could become uninhabitable due to flooding

August 28, 2024_ Dr. Guillermo Tabios, a senior flood control engineer, said that some densely populated areas of Manila may no longer be habitable...

Philippines: Expert warns that some areas of Manila could become uninhabitable due to flooding
29 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ Dr. Guillermo Tabios, a senior flood control engineer, said that some densely populated areas of Manila may no longer be habitable due to increasingly severe flooding. In an interview, he noted that climate change, blocked waterways and lack of adequate infrastructure contribute to regular disasters for millions of residents. Tabios called for the creation of a new Department of Water Resources to coordinate government efforts and develop comprehensive solutions. The source of this information is gmanetwork.com. Professor Tabios cited Iloilo City as an example of success in building flood control systems, suggesting that Manila may need similar approaches.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
senior flood control engineer Manila suggesting that Manila building flood control systems
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza