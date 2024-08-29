Philippines: Expert warns that some areas of Manila could become uninhabitable due to flooding

August 28, 2024_ Dr. Guillermo Tabios, a senior flood control engineer, said that some densely populated areas of Manila may no longer be habitable due to increasingly severe flooding. In an interview, he noted that climate change, blocked waterways and lack of adequate infrastructure contribute to regular disasters for millions of residents. Tabios called for the creation of a new Department of Water Resources to coordinate government efforts and develop comprehensive solutions. The source of this information is gmanetwork.com. Professor Tabios cited Iloilo City as an example of success in building flood control systems, suggesting that Manila may need similar approaches.