Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: FDI Flows Decline, but Country Remains Top in ASEAN

October 15, 2024_ The Philippines recorded a 7% decline in net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in 2023, falling to $8.9 billion, but still...

Philippines: FDI Flows Decline, but Country Remains Top in ASEAN
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ The Philippines recorded a 7% decline in net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in 2023, falling to $8.9 billion, but still ranked fourth in ASEAN by value. Despite the decline, the country outpaced Malaysia, Thailand, and other members of the region, thanks to investments in renewable energy and manufacturing. However, delays in value-added tax (VAT) refunds negatively affected investor sentiment, BusinessWorld reported, which also highlighted the domestic challenges and future opportunities for the Philippine market. The Philippine government is seeking to improve the VAT refund system to attract more investments.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Philippine market Filippine Philippine government fund
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza