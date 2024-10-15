Philippines: FDI Flows Decline, but Country Remains Top in ASEAN

October 15, 2024_ The Philippines recorded a 7% decline in net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in 2023, falling to $8.9 billion, but still ranked fourth in ASEAN by value. Despite the decline, the country outpaced Malaysia, Thailand, and other members of the region, thanks to investments in renewable energy and manufacturing. However, delays in value-added tax (VAT) refunds negatively affected investor sentiment, BusinessWorld reported, which also highlighted the domestic challenges and future opportunities for the Philippine market. The Philippine government is seeking to improve the VAT refund system to attract more investments.