Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Filbert Kung photography exhibition in Milan

2 July 2024_ Filipino photographer Filbert Kung inaugurated his second exhibition in Milan, entitled 'Chronology of a Mind', on 20 June at the BI.CI...

03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
2 July 2024_ Filipino photographer Filbert Kung inaugurated his second exhibition in Milan, entitled 'Chronology of a Mind', on 20 June at the BI.CI showroom. srl in Via Spiga. The exhibition features 25 selected images, including portraits, avant-garde works and landscapes, which reflect the diversity of Kung's portfolio. The exhibition was supported by leading figures in Italian fashion and politics, including Cav. Lav Mario Boselli and Daniela Javarone. Kung, known for his celebrity portraits and collaborations with high-profile magazines, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to exhibit in Italy. Inquirer.net reports it. The exhibition saw the participation of the Consul General of the Philippines, underlining the importance of the event for the Filipino community in Italy.

