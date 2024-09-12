Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Filipino Artist Brings Creativity to Milan and Paris

September 11, 2024_ Ayen Quias, a Filipino artist and founder of the Contemporary Art Movement of the Philippines (CAMP), is embarking on an...

Philippines: Filipino Artist Brings Creativity to Milan and Paris
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Ayen Quias, a Filipino artist and founder of the Contemporary Art Movement of the Philippines (CAMP), is embarking on an exhibition tour in Europe, with stops in Milan, The Hague, and Paris. Along with 18 Filipino artists, Quias will showcase her works, including her famous “wood collages,” which reflect themes of connection and isolation, influenced by the pandemic. The tour, which begins on October 4 at the Philippine Consulate in Milan, aims to showcase the Philippines’ artistic talent to an international audience. The news was reported by theglobalfilipinomagazine.com. Ayen hopes to inspire other Filipino artists and share a message of unity and interconnectedness through art.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Filipino Artist Milan Philippines' artistic talent Filippine
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza