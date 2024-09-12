Philippines: Filipino Artist Brings Creativity to Milan and Paris

September 11, 2024_ Ayen Quias, a Filipino artist and founder of the Contemporary Art Movement of the Philippines (CAMP), is embarking on an exhibition tour in Europe, with stops in Milan, The Hague, and Paris. Along with 18 Filipino artists, Quias will showcase her works, including her famous “wood collages,” which reflect themes of connection and isolation, influenced by the pandemic. The tour, which begins on October 4 at the Philippine Consulate in Milan, aims to showcase the Philippines’ artistic talent to an international audience. The news was reported by theglobalfilipinomagazine.com. Ayen hopes to inspire other Filipino artists and share a message of unity and interconnectedness through art.