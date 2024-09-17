Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Filipino Artist to Participate in Florence Biennale 2025

September 17, 2024_ Marco Polo "MarPolo" Cabrera, a former ABS-CBN employee, will represent the Philippines at the 2025 Florence Biennale, one of the...

Philippines: Filipino Artist to Participate in Florence Biennale 2025
17 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ Marco Polo "MarPolo" Cabrera, a former ABS-CBN employee, will represent the Philippines at the 2025 Florence Biennale, one of the world's leading contemporary art exhibitions. Cabrera, an abstract and mixed media artist, will join two other Filipinos, Marjowyn Vito and Angelie Banaag, to compete for prestigious awards such as the Lorenzo il Magnifico and Leonardo da Vinci prizes. The Biennale will take place from October 18 to 26, 2025 at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence, Italy, and will feature hundreds of artists from around the world. The source of this news is news.abs-cbn.com. The event, which attracts thousands of visitors, also offers side events and conferences, helping to strengthen cultural ties between the Philippines and Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the Fortezza an abstract at Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza