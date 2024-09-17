Philippines: Filipino Artist to Participate in Florence Biennale 2025

September 17, 2024_ Marco Polo "MarPolo" Cabrera, a former ABS-CBN employee, will represent the Philippines at the 2025 Florence Biennale, one of the world's leading contemporary art exhibitions. Cabrera, an abstract and mixed media artist, will join two other Filipinos, Marjowyn Vito and Angelie Banaag, to compete for prestigious awards such as the Lorenzo il Magnifico and Leonardo da Vinci prizes. The Biennale will take place from October 18 to 26, 2025 at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence, Italy, and will feature hundreds of artists from around the world. The source of this news is news.abs-cbn.com. The event, which attracts thousands of visitors, also offers side events and conferences, helping to strengthen cultural ties between the Philippines and Italy.