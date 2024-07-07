Philippines: Filipino chef wins the national pasta championship with a vegan recipe

July 7, 2024_ Chef Joana Paula Tiglao of Manila Marriott Hotel won the 2024 Philippine National Pasta Championship Asia with her Spaghetti Vegan Bolognese recipe. The event, organized by Barilla for Professionals in collaboration with Werdenberg Int'l Corp. and Chefs in Progress, was held at the Angelo King International Center. The competition saw the participation of chefs from various hotels and restaurants, who presented innovative pasta-based creations. Tiglao will represent the Philippines in the regional round of the championship, which will be held against national winners from other Asian countries. gmanetwork.com reports it. The final of the championship will take place in Manila in October 2024, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine also in the Philippines.