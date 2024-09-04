Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Filipino community in Italy grows with PURI-ASD runners group

September 03, 2024_ The Filipino community in Italy, which numbers nearly 200,000 members, has seen the birth of Pinoy Ultra Runners in Italy...

Philippines: Filipino community in Italy grows with PURI-ASD runners group
04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 03, 2024_ The Filipino community in Italy, which numbers nearly 200,000 members, has seen the birth of Pinoy Ultra Runners in Italy Associazioni Sportive Dilettantistiche (PURI-ASD), the first registered group of Filipino runners. Founded in 2019, the group has evolved from a small group of friends to an association that promotes health and wellness among Filipinos in Italy, participating in marathons throughout Europe, including those of Rome and Milan. President Bren Kevin Policarpio Cabasa emphasizes the importance of the representation of Filipino runners in the Italian sports scene, highlighting how the group inspires others to take care of their health. The news is reported by news.abs-cbn.com. PURI-ASD not only participates in competitions, but also offers free health seminars and training, contributing to a positive change in the lives of the Filipino community in Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Filipino community in Italy Italia community collettività
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza