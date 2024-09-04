Philippines: Filipino community in Italy grows with PURI-ASD runners group

September 03, 2024_ The Filipino community in Italy, which numbers nearly 200,000 members, has seen the birth of Pinoy Ultra Runners in Italy Associazioni Sportive Dilettantistiche (PURI-ASD), the first registered group of Filipino runners. Founded in 2019, the group has evolved from a small group of friends to an association that promotes health and wellness among Filipinos in Italy, participating in marathons throughout Europe, including those of Rome and Milan. President Bren Kevin Policarpio Cabasa emphasizes the importance of the representation of Filipino runners in the Italian sports scene, highlighting how the group inspires others to take care of their health. The news is reported by news.abs-cbn.com. PURI-ASD not only participates in competitions, but also offers free health seminars and training, contributing to a positive change in the lives of the Filipino community in Italy.