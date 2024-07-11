Philippines: Filipino fencer trains in Italy for the Paris Olympics

July 10, 2024_ Filipino fencer Samantha Kyle Catantan completed a three-week training in Italy under the guidance of Italian coach Matteo Zennaro. Arriving in Venice on June 13, Catantan participated in sparring sessions with members of the Italian national fencing team. The young athlete, who made history as the first Filipino fencer to qualify for the Olympics in 32 years, is now preparing to join Team-Philippines at a training camp in Metz, France. Catantan, a former gold medalist at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games, will face the world's best 34 fencers in Paris, including former teammate Maxine Esteban. Policefilestonite.net reports it. The news underlines the importance of the technical preparation and skills acquired in Italy for Catantan's Olympic success.