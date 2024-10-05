Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Filipino workers return to Lebanon due to tensions with Israel

05 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
October 4, 2024_ The Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines has initiated contact with overseas Filipino workers in Lebanon to arrange their repatriation due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel. This initiative was triggered after Israel issued evacuation notices for people in southern Lebanon in response to recent attacks. Currently, over 11,000 Filipinos reside in Lebanon, most of whom are in Beirut, and the Philippine government has already identified workers in the region to facilitate their return. The source of this news is Manila Standard. DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo confirmed that plans are in place to ensure the safety of Filipinos in case of evacuation.

