Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Filipinos ask Marcos to address inflation in next speech
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
July 12, 2024_ With inflation considered the most pressing national concern, a majority of Filipinos want President Marcos to discuss how his government plans to address rising prices of basic necessities in the next State of the Nation Address (SONA ). A recent Pulse Asia poll, conducted from June 17 to 24, revealed that 57% of respondents want Marcos to talk about controlling inflation in his third SONA on July 22. Other topics of interest include improving the national economy (36%), creating more jobs (35%) and taking action to stop other countries' incursion into the South China Sea (31%). The survey also highlighted that many Filipinos believe that Marcos has not yet fulfilled many of the promises made during the 2022 election campaign, The Philippine Star reports. The survey surveyed 2,400 adults with a 2% margin of error for national rates.

in Evidenza