Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Final version of maritime zones bill approved

July 17, 2024_ A bicameral conference committee approved the final version of the maritime zones bill. Senator Francis Tolentino, the measure's lead...

Philippines: Final version of maritime zones bill approved
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 17, 2024_ A bicameral conference committee approved the final version of the maritime zones bill. Senator Francis Tolentino, the measure's lead sponsor, said the final version includes Palawan in the Philippine Rise. Tolentino explained that the bill will clarify the country's maritime rights, specifying navigation and fishing areas. Several government agencies, including the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Energy, supported passage of the measure. United News reports it. The bill now awaits President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s signature to become law.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
conto Final version includes Palawan bill versione
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza