Philippines: Final version of maritime zones bill approved

July 17, 2024_ A bicameral conference committee approved the final version of the maritime zones bill. Senator Francis Tolentino, the measure's lead sponsor, said the final version includes Palawan in the Philippine Rise. Tolentino explained that the bill will clarify the country's maritime rights, specifying navigation and fishing areas. Several government agencies, including the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Energy, supported passage of the measure. United News reports it. The bill now awaits President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s signature to become law.