Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
Philippines: First case of mpox confirmed in the country since 2022

August 19, 2024_ The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines has confirmed the country’s first case of mpox since December 2022, identifying...

20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 19, 2024_ The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines has confirmed the country’s first case of mpox since December 2022, identifying the patient as a 33-year-old man from the National Capital Region. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa warned that the virus is already present in the community, stressing the importance of contact tracing to prevent further infections. The patient’s symptoms, which included fever and a distinctive rash, began more than a week ago, and he is currently being monitored at a government hospital, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. The government urged the public to maintain high hygiene measures and to seek medical attention if they experience similar symptoms.

