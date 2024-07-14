Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: First participation in the World Kendo Championship in Milan

July 13, 2024_ The Philippine kendo team participated in the World Kendo Championship in Milan, Italy for the first time, gaining valuable...

Philippines: First participation in the World Kendo Championship in Milan
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 13, 2024_ The Philippine kendo team participated in the World Kendo Championship in Milan, Italy for the first time, gaining valuable experience. Melduen Castillon reached the round of 32 in the women's individual event, but was eliminated by Lisa Van Laecken of Belgium. The Philippine women's team faced a tough challenge, losing to Italy but winning against Portugal in the elimination round, but not advancing beyond the group stage. The men's team achieved a victory against Finland but was defeated by Great Britain. Manilastandard.net reports it. After the championship, members of the Philippine team were invited to the Philippine Consulate in Milan to discuss the future of kendo in their country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
kendo team participated squadra team Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza