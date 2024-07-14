Philippines: First participation in the World Kendo Championship in Milan

July 13, 2024_ The Philippine kendo team participated in the World Kendo Championship in Milan, Italy for the first time, gaining valuable experience. Melduen Castillon reached the round of 32 in the women's individual event, but was eliminated by Lisa Van Laecken of Belgium. The Philippine women's team faced a tough challenge, losing to Italy but winning against Portugal in the elimination round, but not advancing beyond the group stage. The men's team achieved a victory against Finland but was defeated by Great Britain. Manilastandard.net reports it. After the championship, members of the Philippine team were invited to the Philippine Consulate in Milan to discuss the future of kendo in their country.