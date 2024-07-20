Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Philippines: First US-Philippines Dialogue on Cyber and Digital Policy

July 19, 2024_ The United States and the Philippines held their first Cyber and Digital Policy Dialogue to promote an open, interoperable,...

20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 19, 2024_ The United States and the Philippines held their first Cyber and Digital Policy Dialogue to promote an open, interoperable, trustworthy, and secure ICT ecosystem. Philippine Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy and US Ambassador for Cyber and Digital Policy Nathaniel Fick led the inaugural meeting in Washington on July 15 and 16. During the dialogue, the two countries underlined the importance of bilateral and regional cooperation in building cyber capabilities, supporting the growth of the digital economy and fighting cybercrime. Both agreed to continue discussions on critical infrastructure protection and collaboration between their respective cyber emergency response teams. The Philippine Star reports it. Other commitments include the development of 5G networks and digital inclusion through cloud and satellite-based solutions.

