Philippines: Fishermen survive boat explosion in South China Sea

July 1, 2024_ Philippine fishermen who survived the explosion of their boat near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea said they received no help from the China Coast Guard (CCG). Despite the presence of a CCG vessel in the area, the crew merely threw out life jackets, even hitting one of the fishermen. The survivors were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and other local fishermen. Two of the injured fishermen, Rolando Lumapas and Freddie Legaspi, are currently being treated in hospital. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reports it. The incident has raised concerns about a lack of assistance from Chinese authorities in emergency situations.