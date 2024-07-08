Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Foreign investment under Marcos government declining

July 7, 2024_ Commerce Secretary Alfredo Pascual said $19 billion in investments promised during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s foreign trips have...

Philippines: Foreign investment under Marcos government declining
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 7, 2024_ Commerce Secretary Alfredo Pascual said $19 billion in investments promised during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s foreign trips have been made or started. However, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas shows that actual direct investments in the first 21 months of Marcos' tenure amounted to only $3.3 billion. Pascual used investment proposals registered with the Board of Investments (BOI), which often represent only 16% of actual inflows. Hostile foreign policy towards China has contributed to the decline in foreign investment, which compares unfavorably to Rodrigo Duterte's presidency. The Manila Times reports it. The economic situation of the Philippines is further aggravated by the decreasing value of the peso and competition from countries such as Vietnam.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
investimento investments actual direct investments Foreign investment
Vedi anche
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza