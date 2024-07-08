Philippines: Foreign investment under Marcos government declining

July 7, 2024_ Commerce Secretary Alfredo Pascual said $19 billion in investments promised during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s foreign trips have been made or started. However, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas shows that actual direct investments in the first 21 months of Marcos' tenure amounted to only $3.3 billion. Pascual used investment proposals registered with the Board of Investments (BOI), which often represent only 16% of actual inflows. Hostile foreign policy towards China has contributed to the decline in foreign investment, which compares unfavorably to Rodrigo Duterte's presidency. The Manila Times reports it. The economic situation of the Philippines is further aggravated by the decreasing value of the peso and competition from countries such as Vietnam.