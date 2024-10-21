Philippines: Formal invitation to Duterte for investigation into extrajudicial killings

October 20, 2024_ The Philippine House of Representatives has formally invited former President Rodrigo Duterte to attend a hearing on the investigation into extrajudicial killings (EJK) that occurred during his term. The hearing is scheduled for October 22 and is the first official request for participation from Duterte, who has expressed his willingness to testify. Meanwhile, the Senate, led by Speaker Francis Escudero, will launch a parallel investigation into killings related to Duterte’s drug war, with Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III heading the hearings, Manila Standard reported. The investigations aim to shed light on thousands of deaths that occurred during the former president’s controversial anti-drug campaign, which has raised international human rights concerns.