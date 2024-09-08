Philippines: Former Bamban Mayor Transferred to Senate with Security Measures

September 08, 2024_ Former Bamban, Tarlac, Mayor Alice Guo will be transferred to the Senate for a legislative investigation into illegal offshore gaming operations, wearing a bulletproof vest and handcuffed. The transfer will take place on Monday morning, with a police convoy ensuring her safety during the transfer. Guo, currently detained on corruption charges, will attend the hearing requested by the Senate, which has received authorization from the Tarlac court. The Philippine National Police has assured that strict security measures will be followed during Guo's transport to the Senate in Pasay City, gmanetwork.com reported. The former mayor was detained at the PNP's detention center, the same one where former Senator Leila de Lima was held, and authorities have vowed to avoid incidents similar to those that have occurred in the past.