Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Former Bamban Mayor Transferred to Senate with Security Measures

September 08, 2024_ Former Bamban, Tarlac, Mayor Alice Guo will be transferred to the Senate for a legislative investigation into illegal offshore...

Philippines: Former Bamban Mayor Transferred to Senate with Security Measures
08 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 08, 2024_ Former Bamban, Tarlac, Mayor Alice Guo will be transferred to the Senate for a legislative investigation into illegal offshore gaming operations, wearing a bulletproof vest and handcuffed. The transfer will take place on Monday morning, with a police convoy ensuring her safety during the transfer. Guo, currently detained on corruption charges, will attend the hearing requested by the Senate, which has received authorization from the Tarlac court. The Philippine National Police has assured that strict security measures will be followed during Guo's transport to the Senate in Pasay City, gmanetwork.com reported. The former mayor was detained at the PNP's detention center, the same one where former Senator Leila de Lima was held, and authorities have vowed to avoid incidents similar to those that have occurred in the past.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
former mayor was wearing a bulletproof vest Tarlac court detained at
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza