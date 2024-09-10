Philippines: Former Mayor of Bamban Recounts His Escape Abroad

September 09, 2024_ Alice Guo, former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, told the Philippine Senate that she and her siblings were “smuggled” abroad, contrary to her previous claims. During the hearing, she revealed that she had brought $20,000 to finance the trip and expressed regret over her departure. Guo, currently in police custody, was cited for “disobedience” to the court for failing to provide credible answers and denying ties to the mayor of Sual, Pangasinan, who is accused of helping her escape, The Manila Times reported. Alice Guo is under investigation for her alleged connection to illegal offshore gambling operators in the Philippines.