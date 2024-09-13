Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Former Palawan Governor Turns In Over Journalist Murder
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 12, 2024_ Former Palawan Governor Joel Reyes, accused of masterminding the 2011 murder of journalist and environmentalist Gerry Ortega, has surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) of the Philippines. His surrender was confirmed by the Presidential Task Force on Media Security on the evening of September 11. Ortega, known for his criticism of local corruption, was assassinated in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, after completing his radio program. Reyes, who fled abroad in 2012, is currently hospitalized for health issues, under the surveillance of the NBI, awaiting further legal instructions, The Philippine Star reported. Reyes also faces corruption charges related to the misuse of funds from Malampaya, a major energy resource in the Philippines.

