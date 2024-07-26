Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Former police chiefs charged in drug war
26 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
July 25, 2024_ Former police chief Ronald dela Rosa and other officials have been formally identified as suspects in the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into the Philippines' drug war. According to a document released by former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, the ICC found reasonable grounds to believe that these officials committed crimes under its jurisdiction. Also among the suspects are Oscar Albayalde and three other officers, with former President Rodrigo Duterte considered the prime suspect. The Court is investigating alleged systematic killings linked to anti-drug policy between 2011 and 2019, a period in which many alleged drug dealers were killed during police operations. The news was reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The ICC investigation focuses on human rights violations and the accountability of the government officials involved.

