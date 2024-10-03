Philippines: Former Senators Sotto and Lacson Run for Senate Again

October 03, 2024_ Former senators Tito Sotto and Panfilo Lacson filed their certificates of candidacy on Wednesday to return to the Senate after a two-year absence. Both politicians, who ran together in the 2022 presidential election, are running under the Alyansa ng Bagong Pilipinas coalition, backed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte. Sotto has announced plans to push through government downsizing and other reforms, while Lacson has pledged to oversee the national budget, The Manila Times reported. The midterm elections will be held in 2025 and will also feature other senators, including Imee Marcos, the president's sister.