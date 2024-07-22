Philippines: Forum on sustainability in Cebu with the participation of the Italian Chamber of Commerce

July 21, 2024_ The Philippine Sustainability Now Forum: Cebu Edition 2024 brought together leaders and experts to promote sustainable practices in key sectors such as energy, manufacturing and construction. The event, organized in collaboration with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (ICCPI), was held on July 19, 2024 at the Waterfront Cebu Hotel and Casino. Lorens Ziller, executive director of ICCPI, opened the forum by highlighting the similarities between Italy and the Philippines in pursuing socio-economic sustainability. Among the speakers were Pedro Delantar Jr. of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Jenny Maaño of SunSmart Solar Power Technology Inc. This was reported by philstar.com. The event highlighted the importance of investing in sustainable infrastructure and promoting equitable and responsible growth in Cebu.