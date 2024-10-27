Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Four countries send air aid after storm Kristine passes

October 26, 2024_ Four countries, including Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, have offered air support to the Philippines in its relief...

Philippines: Four countries send air aid after storm Kristine passes
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ Four countries, including Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, have offered air support to the Philippines in its relief efforts after the damage caused by Tropical Storm Kristine. The aid will include C-130 aircraft and helicopters to transport relief items to affected communities. The death toll has risen to 81, while some 82,900 families are currently in evacuation centers. Relief efforts are also underway in Calabarzon provinces, such as Batangas and Cavite, which are among the hardest-hit. The Philippine Star reported. Local authorities are working to restore road access and ensure the distribution of relief supplies to those in need.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
including Brunei Local authorities such as Batangas Brunei Darussalam
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza