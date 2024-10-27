Philippines: Four countries send air aid after storm Kristine passes

October 26, 2024_ Four countries, including Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, have offered air support to the Philippines in its relief efforts after the damage caused by Tropical Storm Kristine. The aid will include C-130 aircraft and helicopters to transport relief items to affected communities. The death toll has risen to 81, while some 82,900 families are currently in evacuation centers. Relief efforts are also underway in Calabarzon provinces, such as Batangas and Cavite, which are among the hardest-hit. The Philippine Star reported. Local authorities are working to restore road access and ensure the distribution of relief supplies to those in need.