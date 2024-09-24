Philippines: Free Trade Agreement with South Korea Ratified

September 24, 2024_ The Philippine Senate has ratified a free trade agreement with South Korea, which will facilitate the export of processed bananas and pineapples to Seoul. Twenty-one senators voted in favor, eliminating tariffs on over 96 percent of South Korean goods and about 94 percent of Philippine products. The agreement, signed in September last year, is still pending ratification at the South Korean National Assembly. The agreement is expected to attract significant foreign direct investment in the automotive and agricultural processing sectors. The news was reported by BusinessWorld. This agreement represents an opportunity for the Philippines to expand its presence in the South Korean market, which is already a major trading partner.