Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Free Trade Agreement with South Korea Ratified

September 24, 2024_ The Philippine Senate has ratified a free trade agreement with South Korea, which will facilitate the export of processed bananas...

Philippines: Free Trade Agreement with South Korea Ratified
24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ The Philippine Senate has ratified a free trade agreement with South Korea, which will facilitate the export of processed bananas and pineapples to Seoul. Twenty-one senators voted in favor, eliminating tariffs on over 96 percent of South Korean goods and about 94 percent of Philippine products. The agreement, signed in September last year, is still pending ratification at the South Korean National Assembly. The agreement is expected to attract significant foreign direct investment in the automotive and agricultural processing sectors. The news was reported by BusinessWorld. This agreement represents an opportunity for the Philippines to expand its presence in the South Korean market, which is already a major trading partner.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
free trade agreement free trade esportazione export
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza