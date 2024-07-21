Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Gerry Sy brings Italian luxury to Philippine homes

21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
July 20, 2024_ Gerry Sy, a former IT expert, has turned his passion for elegance into a successful business with Opulence Design Concept. The luxury store sells items from renowned Italian brands such as Fornasetti, Versace Home, Dolce & Gabbana Casa, and Stosa Cucine. His adventure in the luxury sector began with a collaboration with Vimar, an Italian electrical device company. The news is reported by peopleasia.ph. Gerry and his wife Jinky also secured a distribution deal with Fornasetti, consolidating their position in the luxury market in Asia.

