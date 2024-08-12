Philippines: Government approves use of recycled plastic to improve road asphalt

August 11, 2024_ The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) of the Philippines has approved the use of plastic waste to extend the life of asphalt, helping to combat plastic pollution. Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan has ordered the use of shredded plastic in road construction projects, promoting the recycling of low-density plastic. This initiative aims to reduce the permanent deformation of asphalt and supports efforts for sustainable engineering. According to a World Bank report, the Philippines is one of the largest producers of plastic waste in the world, consuming 163 million bags daily. The news was reported by The Manila Times. The use of recycled plastic is an important step in addressing marine pollution and improving waste management in the country.