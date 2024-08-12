Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Government approves use of recycled plastic to improve road asphalt

August 11, 2024_ The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) of the Philippines has approved the use of plastic waste to extend the life of...

Philippines: Government approves use of recycled plastic to improve road asphalt
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) of the Philippines has approved the use of plastic waste to extend the life of asphalt, helping to combat plastic pollution. Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan has ordered the use of shredded plastic in road construction projects, promoting the recycling of low-density plastic. This initiative aims to reduce the permanent deformation of asphalt and supports efforts for sustainable engineering. According to a World Bank report, the Philippines is one of the largest producers of plastic waste in the world, consuming 163 million bags daily. The news was reported by The Manila Times. The use of recycled plastic is an important step in addressing marine pollution and improving waste management in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by The Manila Times construction projects inquinamento pollution
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza