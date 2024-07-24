Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Government bans POGOs, thousands of jobs at risk

July 23, 2024_ The Bureau of Immigration of the Philippines has announced the revocation of visas for foreign workers employed in POGOs (Philippine...

Philippines: Government bans POGOs, thousands of jobs at risk
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
July 23, 2024_ The Bureau of Immigration of the Philippines has announced the revocation of visas for foreign workers employed in POGOs (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators) following the total ban imposed by President Marcos. This decision will have a significant impact, with estimates indicating the loss of around 40,000 jobs for Filipino workers. Government officials, known as 'Bagong Makapili', may suffer severe financial consequences due to the closure of POGOs, which have been associated with various illegal activities. The source of this news is Manila Standard. The government is also trying to find employment alternatives for affected workers, while political leaders prepare to support the transition for the unemployed.

