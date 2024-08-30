Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Philippines: Government begins purchase of 40 new multi-role combat aircraft

August 29, 2024_ The Philippines Department of Defense has begun seeking bids to purchase 40 new multi-role combat aircraft, Defense Secretary...

30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 29, 2024_ The Philippines Department of Defense has begun seeking bids to purchase 40 new multi-role combat aircraft, Defense Secretary Gilberto Eduardo C. Teodoro, Jr. announced. During a budget hearing, Teodoro stressed the importance of a financing package that allows for deferred payments. The Philippine government plans to allocate up to 400 billion pesos for the acquisition of these aircraft, with the goal of modernizing the armed forces and improving territorial defense. The news is reported by bworldonline.com. The Philippines, a defensive ally of the United States, is seeking to strengthen its military capacity amid rising regional tensions.

