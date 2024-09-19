Philippines: Government considers UN resolution against Chinese aggression in South China Sea

September 18, 2024_ The Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines is considering a proposal to introduce a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly regarding China’s growing aggression in the South China Sea, known locally as the West Philippine Sea. Congressman Joseph Gilbert Violago confirmed that the DFA has a plan to do so, stressing the need for careful consideration before proceeding. Violago also noted that the UN General Assembly has traditionally focused on human development issues, rather than political debates. The source of this news is The Philippine Star. The DFA remains committed to protecting the territorial integrity and national interests of the Philippines through diplomatic means.