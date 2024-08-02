Philippines: Government honors commitments to Interpol regarding Duterte

August 2, 2024_ Philippine Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla said the country cannot stop Interpol if it issues an arrest warrant against former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is implicated in the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into related deaths to the war on drugs. Remulla stressed that the Philippines, as a member of Interpol, has an obligation to respect the organization's actions unless they violate national laws. He also said that the government will not hinder Interpol's legal operations unless there are abuses of power. The news is reported by Manila Standard. Furthermore, Remulla revealed that the security force assigned to Vice President Sara Duterte is larger than that of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.