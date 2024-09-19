Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Government investigates alleged links between reservists and private armed group

September 19, 2024_ Philippine Army spokesman Col. Louie Dema-ala said there is no clear evidence that any reservists are involved in an alleged...

19 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ Philippine Army spokesman Col. Louie Dema-ala said there is no clear evidence that any reservists are involved in an alleged private armed group known as “Angels of Death,” led by Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy. Dema-ala assured that the military is ready to work with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to investigate the claims. About 540 members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ are registered as reservists, but Dema-ala clarified that reservists are civilian volunteers until they are mobilized for a mission. Allegations against Quiboloy include using members of his group to threaten alleged victims of sexual abuse, but his staff has denied the claims, Tempo reported.

